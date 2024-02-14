LEPROUS Launch “Silhouette” Drum Playthrough Video

Norwegian Rock outfit Leprous continue to promote their latest studio album Aphelion, which is currently available in a special ‘Tour Edition’ re-launch via InsideOutMusic.

Next up, Leprous will be going to India for a couple of shows, before commencing the last run of their Aphelion headlining tour across Europe. The tour starts on February 28 in Bremen, Germany and will go up to March 16 in Hamar, Norway, featuring the groups The Hirsch Effekt (Only Germany & Austria), Nordic Giants (Only UK and Ireland) as well as Fight The Fight (All dates!) in the support slots.

In order to further promote the Aphelion release with the upcoming tour, Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad has now also launched a special drum playthrough for the Aphelion song “Silhouette”:

Leprous’ current album release Aphelion was recorded at three different studios: Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway and Cederberg Studios in Norway. The album was once again mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, etc.), mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.) and its front cover artwork was designed by Elena Sihida, based on photography by Øystein Aspelund. “Aphelion” managed to enter European sales charts upon initial release in several European countries: Germany # 22, Switzerland # 10, Austria # 24, The Netherlands # 31, Spain # 84 and Finland # 11.