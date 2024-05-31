LEPROUS Reveal New Album Details, Share "Atonement" Music Video
May 31, 2024, 54 minutes ago
Leprous, the innovative and imaginative Norwegian band, return with their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement, on August 30 via InsideOutMusic.
“The beginning of the process of writing melodies for the new album started right after our Aphelion tour in March of last year,” says frontman/songwriter Einar Solberg. “The goal for that album was to remove all the orchestral elements and focus everything ore around the actual members of the band. The symphonic parts, I will take further in my solo project later on. It’s a change for Leprous for sure. The goal was to be more straight-to-the-point and more pure, in a way, to emphasize our qualities more, by adding less.”
A preview of the 10-song collection is available now, with the release of “Atonement” and its accompanying video. The clip was filmed in Poland and directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz (Behemoth, Morbid Angel).
Solberg adds: “’Atonement’ is a different kind of single than what we’ve done before. It’s heavy, it’s catchy and it’s straight-to-the-point. It’s a song we believe will unify old and new fans at the same time as it has a fresh and new sound… This is the sound of Leprous in 2024.”
Find the video below
Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, The Gaslight Anthem).
Album pre-orders are available here, with the collection available on a variety of formats:
· Ltd. Deluxe 2CD + Blu-Ray Artbook (with bonus track “Claustrophobic”, instrumental mix on bonus CD and Dolby Atmos mix, 5.1 Surround mix as well as HighRes Stereo 24/96 version on Blu-Ray)
· Ltd. CD Mediabook & patch (with bonus track “Claustrophobic” and Leprous logo patch)
· Standard CD Jewelcase
· Digital album (pre-save available now: https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/leprous_atonement_presave/)
· Digital album (Dolby Atmos)
Vinyl variants:
· Gatefold black 2LP
· Ltd. Gatefold transparent red 2LP
· Ltd. Gatefold neon orange 2LP (300x copies from jpc.de)
· Ltd. Gatefold transparent sun yellow-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from insideoutshop.de & various retailers)
· Ltd. Gatefold clear-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from Omerch UK & Europe)
· Gatefold translucent forest green 2LP (from IOM USA)
· Ltd. Gatefold apple red 2LP (300x – Leprous tour exclusive in USA)
· Ltd. Gatefold sea blue smoke 2LP (500x from Omerch USA)
· Ltd. Gatefold silver 2LP (300x from Omerch USA)
The artwork is based on photography by John Dolan with design by Ritxi Ostáriz.
Melodies Of Atonement tracklisting:
"Silently Walking Alone"
"Atonement"
"My Specter"
"I Hear The Sirens"
"Like A Sunken Ship"
"Limbo"
"Faceless"
"Starlight"
"Self-Satisfied Lullaby"
"Unfree My Soul"
"Atonement" video:
Leprous return to North America in September, kicking off a month of dates on September 4 in Nashville. Joining the band are Monuments and Fight The Fight. Tickets are available now via Leprous.net/tours.
Tour dates:
September
4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
5 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower USA
6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
8 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
11 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
12 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
13 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
19 - Chicago, IL - Metro
20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground
30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
October
1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Leprous lineup:
Einar Solberg – vocals/keys
Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars
Robin Ognedal – guitars
Simen Børven – bass
Baard Kolstad – drums
(Photo - Grzegorz Golebiowski)