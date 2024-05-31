LEPROUS Reveal New Album Details, Share "Atonement" Music Video

Leprous, the innovative and imaginative Norwegian band, return with their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement, on August 30 via InsideOutMusic.

“The beginning of the process of writing melodies for the new album started right after our Aphelion tour in March of last year,” says frontman/songwriter Einar Solberg. “The goal for that album was to remove all the orchestral elements and focus everything ore around the actual members of the band. The symphonic parts, I will take further in my solo project later on. It’s a change for Leprous for sure. The goal was to be more straight-to-the-point and more pure, in a way, to emphasize our qualities more, by adding less.”

A preview of the 10-song collection is available now, with the release of “Atonement” and its accompanying video. The clip was filmed in Poland and directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz (Behemoth, Morbid Angel).

Solberg adds: “’Atonement’ is a different kind of single than what we’ve done before. It’s heavy, it’s catchy and it’s straight-to-the-point. It’s a song we believe will unify old and new fans at the same time as it has a fresh and new sound… This is the sound of Leprous in 2024.”

Find the video below

Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, The Gaslight Anthem).

Album pre-orders are available here, with the collection available on a variety of formats:

· Ltd. Deluxe 2CD + Blu-Ray Artbook (with bonus track “Claustrophobic”, instrumental mix on bonus CD and Dolby Atmos mix, 5.1 Surround mix as well as HighRes Stereo 24/96 version on Blu-Ray)

· Ltd. CD Mediabook & patch (with bonus track “Claustrophobic” and Leprous logo patch)

· Standard CD Jewelcase

· Digital album (pre-save available now: https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/leprous_atonement_presave/)

· Digital album (Dolby Atmos)

Vinyl variants:

· Gatefold black 2LP

· Ltd. Gatefold transparent red 2LP

· Ltd. Gatefold neon orange 2LP (300x copies from jpc.de)

· Ltd. Gatefold transparent sun yellow-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from insideoutshop.de & various retailers)

· Ltd. Gatefold clear-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from Omerch UK & Europe)

· Gatefold translucent forest green 2LP (from IOM USA)

· Ltd. Gatefold apple red 2LP (300x – Leprous tour exclusive in USA)

· Ltd. Gatefold sea blue smoke 2LP (500x from Omerch USA)

· Ltd. Gatefold silver 2LP (300x from Omerch USA)

The artwork is based on photography by John Dolan with design by Ritxi Ostáriz.

Melodies Of Atonement tracklisting:

"Silently Walking Alone"

"Atonement"

"My Specter"

"I Hear The Sirens"

"Like A Sunken Ship"

"Limbo"

"Faceless"

"Starlight"

"Self-Satisfied Lullaby"

"Unfree My Soul"

"Atonement" video:

Leprous return to North America in September, kicking off a month of dates on September 4 in Nashville. Joining the band are Monuments and Fight The Fight. Tickets are available now via Leprous.net/tours.

Tour dates:

September

4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

5 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower USA

6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

8 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

11 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

12 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

13 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

October

1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Leprous lineup:

Einar Solberg – vocals/keys

Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars

Robin Ognedal – guitars

Simen Børven – bass

Baard Kolstad – drums

(Photo - Grzegorz Golebiowski)