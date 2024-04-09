LEPROUS To Deliver Melodies Of Atonement Album In August; North American Tour With MONUMENTS Confirmed

Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, are pleased to announce the coming of their new, eighth studio album, entitled Melodies Of Atonement, to be released in August via InsideOutMusic worldwide.

Leprous checked in with the following comment about Melodies Of Atonement: "Melodies Of Atonement is the name of our new album and like every band on earth thinks about their new album, we feel like it’s our best one so far! But in this case, it happens to be true... The orchestral elements are gone, which gives more space for each individual band member to shine. It’s straight to the point, and heavier than what we’ve been in a while... It’s a new sound. But it’s still Leprous. We can't wait for you to hear it!”

Leprous recorded Melodies Of Atonement across the last months with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, while mixing with Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, etc.) and mastering with Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.).

The album’s front cover artwork was created based on photography by John Dolan and design by Ritxi Ostáriz. Further details and information about the new album as well as its first single will be made available soon.

But in the meantime, Leprous can already announce a first North American headline tour with special guests Monuments and supports Fight The Fight for September and October 2024.

Leprous comment about their return to North America as follows: “We can't wait to tour North America again together with our good friends in Monuments and Fight The Fight. It’s been too long and we’re super eager to come back!”

Tour dates:

September

4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

5 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower USA

6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

8 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

11 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

12 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

13 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

October

1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Leprous lineup:

Einar Solberg – vocals/keys

Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars

Robin Ognedal – guitars

Simen Børven – bass

Baard Kolstad – drums