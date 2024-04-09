LEPROUS To Deliver Melodies Of Atonement Album In August; North American Tour With MONUMENTS Confirmed
Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, are pleased to announce the coming of their new, eighth studio album, entitled Melodies Of Atonement, to be released in August via InsideOutMusic worldwide.
Leprous checked in with the following comment about Melodies Of Atonement: "Melodies Of Atonement is the name of our new album and like every band on earth thinks about their new album, we feel like it’s our best one so far! But in this case, it happens to be true... The orchestral elements are gone, which gives more space for each individual band member to shine. It’s straight to the point, and heavier than what we’ve been in a while... It’s a new sound. But it’s still Leprous. We can't wait for you to hear it!”
Leprous recorded Melodies Of Atonement across the last months with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, while mixing with Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, etc.) and mastering with Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.).
The album’s front cover artwork was created based on photography by John Dolan and design by Ritxi Ostáriz. Further details and information about the new album as well as its first single will be made available soon.
But in the meantime, Leprous can already announce a first North American headline tour with special guests Monuments and supports Fight The Fight for September and October 2024.
Leprous comment about their return to North America as follows: “We can't wait to tour North America again together with our good friends in Monuments and Fight The Fight. It’s been too long and we’re super eager to come back!”
Tour dates:
September
4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
5 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower USA
6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
8 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
11 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
12 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
13 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
19 - Chicago, IL - Metro
20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground
30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
October
1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
4 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Leprous lineup:
Einar Solberg – vocals/keys
Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars
Robin Ognedal – guitars
Simen Børven – bass
Baard Kolstad – drums