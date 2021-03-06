Let The Music Play Documentary To Be Released In April; Members Of WHITESNAKE, L.A. GUNS, STRYPER, JACKYL, CRASHING WAYWARD And More Talk COVID-19's Impact On The Music Industry; Trailers Available
March 6, 2021, 6 minutes ago
Coming April 9th, Let The Music Play is a feature-length documentary by DailyBOOM Media that covers COVID-19's crushing impact on the music industry as seen through the eyes of artists, musicians, promoters, venue owners, merchandisers and Save Our Stages / NIVA ambassadors. It features interviews with the following artists:
Jeff Pilson - Foreigner / ex-Dokken
Michael Sweet - Stryper
Joel Hoekstra - Whitesnake / Cher
Haley Johnsen - American Idol / indie artist
Sabrina Nieves - The Cover Girls
Todd "Dammit" Kerns - Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
Chip Z'Nuff - Enuff Z'Nuff
Ron Keel - Ron Keel Band
Ace Von Johnson - L.A. Guns / Faster Pussycat
Jeffrey "Soave" Martinez - freestyle artist
Jade Starling - Pretty Poison
Jesse James Dupree - Jackyl
Stacey David Blades - Crashing Wayward
Check out a trailer and two clips from the documentary below.