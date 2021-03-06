Let The Music Play Documentary To Be Released In April; Members Of WHITESNAKE, L.A. GUNS, STRYPER, JACKYL, CRASHING WAYWARD And More Talk COVID-19's Impact On The Music Industry; Trailers Available

Coming April 9th, Let The Music Play is a feature-length documentary by DailyBOOM Media that covers COVID-19's crushing impact on the music industry as seen through the eyes of artists, musicians, promoters, venue owners, merchandisers and Save Our Stages / NIVA ambassadors. It features interviews with the following artists:

Jeff Pilson - Foreigner / ex-Dokken

Michael Sweet - Stryper

Joel Hoekstra - Whitesnake / Cher

Haley Johnsen - American Idol / indie artist

Sabrina Nieves - The Cover Girls

Todd "Dammit" Kerns - Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Chip Z'Nuff - Enuff Z'Nuff

Ron Keel - Ron Keel Band

Ace Von Johnson - L.A. Guns / Faster Pussycat

Jeffrey "Soave" Martinez - freestyle artist

Jade Starling - Pretty Poison

Jesse James Dupree - Jackyl

Stacey David Blades - Crashing Wayward

Check out a trailer and two clips from the documentary below.