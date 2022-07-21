Let There Be Drums! - Greenwich Entertainment Acquires North American Rights To Documentary Featuring What May Have Been Final Interview With Late FOO FIGHTERS Drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Let There Be Drums!, a music documentary that features what may have been the final filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Justin Kreutzmann, son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann, directed the documentary which “examines the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation.”

Hawkins, who died in March at the age of 50 while visiting Bogotá, Colombia, appears in the documentary, along with fellow percussion luminaries Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland of The Police; Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of The Grateful Dead; Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction; Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses.

Greenwich plans to release the film in theaters on October 28.

Read more at Deadline.com.