LEVIATHAN PROJECT Feat. Former / Current JUDAS PRIEST, DEATH, BRITNY FOX Members To Release It’s Their World Cassette In June; Single Streaming

Leviathan Project is a powerful new metal ensemble, featuring, Bobby Koeble (Death), Matt Nardo (Producer), Tk (Britny Fox) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (guest vox, ex-Judas Priest) exploring the ongoing study of our human condition through music, writings, and visual communication. The result is an aggressive and captivating sound that combines traditional heavy metal with catchy melodies, haunting vocals and other worldly guitars.

Leviathan Project will release the first of two EP’s It’s Their World on June 4 digitally and as a Limited Edition (only 100 copies) cassette. Throwing it back to the early days of metal when you would discover the latest new band through tape trading, as Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello comments, “What a great example of how you can take a familiar musical genre to another level. Amazing writing is here, the sound explodes, it’s powerful and seductive! This is an insanely good project.”

The band have released a lyric video for the track “Solar Storm” and had this to say about the new release. Tim “Ripper” Owens: “Gotta say these were some fun tunes to sing on!! When Tommy called and asked if I wanna sing on a few songs and maybe even help write a few I said hell yea let’s do it! Always cool to be a guest singer on stuff you dig!”

Bobby Koelble: “I listened to the basic tracks and just went for it. I tried to keep the flow of musicality in whatever I play. It's a lot of fun to be a part of this music.”

Matt Nardo: “Being involved in the creation of Leviathan Project has opened up new worlds for me as a musician. When you build music with talents like Bobby, Tim, and Tk; how can it not be something that resonates?”

TK: “Leviathan Project is about the moment and letting yourself get lost in the music. I try to capture sounds and create songs that will take you somewhere else.”

Limited edition bundles can be ordered at the Leviathan Project Store.

Tracklisting:

“Leviathan”

“Deserted”

“Solar Storm”

“It’s Their World”

“In Time”

“Solar Storm”: