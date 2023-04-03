LEVIATHAN PROJECT Feat. RIPPER OWENS Release New Video "Falling Apart"

Leviathan Project is a powerful new metal ensemble, featuring Bobby Koeble (Death), Matt Nardo (producer), Tom Kay (Britny Fox, Gun Shy) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest, Yngwie J. Malmsteen) exploring the ongoing study of our human condition through music, writings, and visual communication.

The result is an aggressive and captivating sound that combines traditional heavy metal with catchy melodies, haunting vocals and other worldly guitars. They are currently working on a new record which will add Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio, Last In Line) to the mix.

Check out the newly released video from Leviathan Project for the song "Falling Apart", from the EP: Phantoms Vol. 1.

For further details, visit Leviathan Project on Facebook.