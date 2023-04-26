LIFE OF AGONY And Von Frankenstein Monster Gear Joins Forces To Release New Signature Guitar And Bass Strings

Von Frankenstein Monster Gear™ announces the release of four new sets of artist signature strings in collaboration with Life Of Agony guitarist Joey Zampella and bassist Alan Robert. Joey Zampella EZ Top Thick Bottom™ and Debbie Downerz™ Nickel Plated Electric Guitar Strings are ready to withstand the most blistering riffs, while Alan Robert Agonizers™ and Ten Ton Terror™ Stainless Steel Bass Strings deliver uncompromising tone with the utmost durability. Meticulously handcrafted one string at a time, these new signature strings by VFMG are ready to handle whatever players throw down.

Life Of Agony was formed in Brooklyn in 1989 by cousins Mina Caputo and Joey Zampella, and their neighborhood friend, Alan Robert. Although the band was rooted in the hardcore scene, they quickly gained a reputation for breaking boundaries in the genre, channeling their aggression in a distinctive sound. Their 1993 metal/crossover debut album River Runs Red (Roadrunner Records) put the band on the map and was later named one of the “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time” by Rolling Stone. Overnight, Life Of Agony built a die-hard, cult following, appearing at major festivals and touring with some of the biggest names in rock and metal.

The band’s story is chronicled in the critically acclaimed 2021 documentary, The Sound of Scars, which told the story of three lifelong friends who overcame domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression to find success and eventually release six studio albums. The band also broke new ground by becoming the first to be fronted by an openly transgender singer, Caputo.

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of River Runs Red, and the band will celebrate with a worldwide tour. The foundation of Life Of Agony’s sound is the heavy, tight guitar and bass riffing by Zampella and Robert. The duo has always sought out gear that can withstand the music’s aggression while delivering great tone. They’re also longtime fans and friends of legendary guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, and couldn’t pass up an opportunity to collaborate.

“Alan and I couldn’t be happier to partner with Von Frankenstein Monster Gear to release our own sets of signature strings. Doyle wasn’t kidding when he said these strings would be game-changers. We’re proud to put our names behind them,” said Zampella.

Joey Zampella nickel plated electric guitar strings are precisely gauged for two alternative tunings used in many Life Of Agony songs. EZ Top Thick Bottom (JZ 1052) strings are regular gauge for D/A/F/C/G/D tuning, at .10/.013/.017/.030/.042/.052. Debbie Downerz (JZ1156) are medium gauge for C/G/D#/A#/F/C tuning, at .011/.014/.018/.032/.044/.056.

Alan Robert’s stainless steel bass strings also come in two different gauges for two corresponding tunings. Agonizers (AR5005) are medium gauge and ideal for F/C/G/D tuning, at .050/.070/.085/.105. Ten Ton Terror strings (AR5510) are medium heavy for D#/A#/F/C tuning, at .055/.075/.090/.110.

Von Frankenstein guitar strings are made on a U.S. workbench using the best-available, domestically sourced raw materials. Each string is made by hand, one at a time, with nickel-plated steel that’s carefully wrapped around a treated hex steel core. It’s a meticulous process that avoids rushing and mass production, helping to ensure the quality, feel and durability required by the most discerning of tone freaks.

For the past 30 years, Life Of Agony has had a profound impact on fans and connected with them on a deeper, emotional level. Now Zampella and Robert are ready to connect on the tactile level of their music with new VFMG signature strings.

