LIFE OF AGONY Announce River Runs Red 30th Anniversary Tour With PRONG, MADBALL

Next year marks three decades since the release of Life of Agony‘s critically acclaimed and game-changing debut album, River Runs Red, on Roadrunner Records, and the group are celebrating this milestone with a 2023 world tour.

The first leg of Life of Agony’s 30 Years of River Runs Red tour kicks off in Europe with dates starting on Friday, January 13 in Bochum, Germany and ending in Milton Keynes, England on February 11. Main support will be fellow New York veterans Prong (EU) and Madball (UK), with rock duo Tarah Who? opening all dates.

Tickets are now available here. More territories will be announced shortly.

“River Runs Red was an album that helped so many people get through some really dark times,” explains Life of Agony bassist Alan Robert. “It was raw, heavy, and extremely emotional when it dropped back in ’93. We had no idea the impact it would have on that generation, let alone being able to see it have such longevity three decades later. It is a complete honor and full circle experience for us to celebrate this moment with our longtime friends Prong and Madball, who were both there in the very beginning of the band’s history.”

Dates:

January

13 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

15 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

22 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

26 - Bulle, Switzerland - Ebullition

28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

29 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

31 - Wasquehal, France - The Black Lab

February

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

3 - London, England - The Dome

4 - Birmingham, England - Asylum

5 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

7 - Manchester, England - Club Academy

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

10 - Southampton, England - The 1865

11 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms

Earlier this year, Life of Agony’s full-length documentary The Sound )f Scars, directed by Leigh Brooks, was praised by fans as well as the media for taking a deep and personal look into the band members’ lives. Stories of domestic violence, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation came out through introspective interviews with the musicians themselves and their respective families.

The film is available for purchase or rent on multiple streaming platforms and is out now as a collector’s edition BluRay through Raven Banner Entertainment. Find more information at soundofscars.com.

(Photo - Tess Wiegerinck)