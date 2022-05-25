LIFE OF AGONY Announce September US West Coast Tour; Special Guests ALL HAIL THE YETI On Select Dates
May 25, 2022, an hour ago
Life Of Agony have announced a string of US West Coast tour dates in September. Special guests on select dates will be All Hail The Yeti.
Tour dates:
September
15 - The Dip - Redding, CA
17 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR
18 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
20 - Goldfield - Roseville, CA
21 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA
23 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA
24 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA
For ticket links, visit the band's official website, here.