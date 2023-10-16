LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT Tapped To Illustrate The Official Universal Monsters Coloring Book

The Official Universal Monsters Coloring Book, illustrated by critically-acclaimed artist Alan Robert, is coming in 2024.

The creator of best-selling coloring book series The Beauty Of Horror, Alan Robert brings the iconic creatures of the Universal Monsters films to life in a new coloring book for adults from pop culture publisher Insight Editions, created in collaboration with Universal Pictures, the studio behind the iconic Universal Classic Monsters films.

Relish in the haunting spirit of classic movie monsters with more than 60 pages of detailed, terrifying illustrations of spine-chilling characters and horrifying moments from the legendary Universal Pictures monster films. Color in frightening scenes of Henry Frankenstein and Fritz horrifying resurrection of The Monster; Imhotep’s rise from the dead; Bela’s dramatic, harrowing fortunes; and more!

Universal Monsters: The Official Coloring Book, releasing July 2024, features all-new illustrations by Robert inspired by iconic characters, like Frankenstein’s Monster, the Monster’s Bride, Dracula, the Wolf Man, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, the Phantom, and Gill-Man.

Created by fans for fans, this officially licensed coloring book captures memorable moments and scares in Robert’s captivating artwork, such as Gill-Man lifting Kay from the waters or the Phantom hanging from the chandelier high above the Paris Opera House.

About the Illustrator: Alan Robert is the critically-acclaimed creator of The Beauty Of Horror, a bestselling series of horror-themed adult coloring books, and has written and illustrated several hit graphic novels: Wire Hangers, Crawl To Me, Killogy, and Pantera’s Vulgar Display Of Power. Robert is also an accomplished musician and lyricist. His band Life Of Agony was praised by Rolling Stone, who dubbed their debut album River Runs Red as “one of the greatest metal albums of all time.” A Brooklyn native, Robert's journey as a comic book creator began at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he attended on a scholarship and studied cartooning under legendary Thor comic writer/artist Walt Simonson.

About Insight Editions: Insight Editions pushes the boundaries of creativity, design, and production with award-winning books and collectibles. From collaborations with innovators like James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro to partnerships with global brands including Warner Bros. and Disney, Insight Editions creates stories and experiences for fans, readers, and seekers of all ages that transcend the page. The dynamic catalog ranges from pop culture to photography to cooking to nature conservation.