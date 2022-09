Life Of Agony performed at the 2022 edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival on August 13th. Professionally-filmed video from the band's conplete set can be found below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Little Spots Of You" (Intro)

"Plexiglass Gate"

"River Runs Red"

"My Eyes"

"Bad Seed"

"Scars"

"Lost At 22"

"Weeds"

"Method Of Groove"

"This Time"

"Underground"