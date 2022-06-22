LIFE OF AGONY Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Life Of Agony performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 19. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Plexiglass Gate" (Intro)

"Respect"

"My Eyes"

"River Runs Red"

"Bad Seed"

"Scars"

"Lost At 22"

"Weeds"

"Method Of Groove"

"This Time"

"Through And Through"

"Underground"

Life Of Agony have announced a string of US West Coast tour dates in September. Special guests on select dates will be All Hail The Yeti. For ticket links, visit the band's official website, here.

Tour dates:

September

15 - The Dip - Redding, CA

17 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

18 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

20 - Goldfield - Roseville, CA

21 - Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA

23 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

24 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA