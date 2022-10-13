LIFE OF AGONY / SPOILER NYC Bassist ALAN ROBERT Arrested In Brooklyn?; Video

Alan Robert has been up to no good. Since he returned from touring the world with his band Life Of Agony, he's been seen in New York City driving around in an old checkered cab dressed as Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle. Most recently, he was caught on video being arrested at the Lucky 13 Saloon in Brooklyn, NY.

It's all in good fun though. Robert has resurrected his punk rock trio Spoiler NYC to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the group's debut album with a pair of music videos and a brand-new, remastered release titled Banned In 38 States.

"I grew up on punk rock when it was dangerous. When burned out buildings lined Hell's Kitchen instead of these shiny, billion-dollar, high-rise condos. We're bringing back that raw, old-school angst with Spoiler NYC,” said Robert. “I remember the feeling that chaos could break out at any given moment…"

Watch Spoiler NYC's "Banned In 38 States" and "Damaged Goods" music videos below. Both were directed by Derek Soto/Sinestra Studios with Marissa Ann/Scryer Photo.

Grammy-Award winner Ken Lewis, of Wu Tang Clan, Beastie Boys, and Eminem fame, produced and mixed Spoiler NYC’s “Banned in 38 States” and “Damaged Goods”. Both new songs are included on Spoiler NYC’s new album (also titled Banned In 38 States) along with 12 other remastered tracks that first appeared on the group’s 2007 debut Grease Fire in Hell’s Kitchen. Remastering was done by Life of Agony's Joey Zampella at The Nest Studio in Long Island, NY.

Banned In 38 States is available everywhere digitally right now, and on limited edition vinyl this Halloween. Vinyl pre-orders here.

Upcoming Shows:

November

18 - Lucky 13 Saloon - Brooklyn, NY (Spoiler NYC Record Release Show)

December

11 - Coney Island USA - Brooklyn, NY

18 -The Bowery Electric - New York City, NY

Spoiler NYC is:

Alan Robert: Lead Vocals/Bass

Chris “Junkyard” Silletti: Guitar

Tommy “The Kid” Clayton: Drums