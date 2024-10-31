LIFE OF AGONY To Embark On European "Up Close & Unplugged" Tour In December; Video Trailer
October 31, 2024, an hour ago
Life Of Agony have announced their "Up Close & Unplugged" tour, hitting European venues in December. For tickets, head to lifeofagony.com/.
Dates:
December
6 - Kinrooi, Belgium - De Stegel
7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonazwerk
8 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool
10 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
12 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
15 - Graz, Austria - at Helmut List Halle - Detroit
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Café
18 - Wrocław, Poland - Stary Klasztor
For the first time ever, Biohazard and Life Of Agony will share the stage on a monumental international co-headlining tour.
Two of the heaviest bands to ever call Brooklyn, NY home, the metal titans launch the 24-city tour on February 25 in Nottingham, England, and will hit 10 countries before the tour wraps March 29 in Amsterdam.
Tickets for all shows go on-sale Friday, October 25, at 10 AM, CET/9 AM, GMT. Promoter and venue pre-sales launched Wednesday, October 23. Get your tickets here.
Tour dates:
February
25 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
26 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
28 - Newcastle, UK - NX Newcastle
March
1 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
2 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
4 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
5 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
7 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Paard
8 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeline
11 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
13 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
14 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle
15 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
17 - Krakow, Poland - Studio Krakow
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
19 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum
21 - Seraring, Belgium - OM
22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt
25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
28 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg