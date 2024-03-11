LIFESICK Release Love And Other Lies Studio Session: Tape 2; Video

Lifesick have released a second "studio session" video in support of their Love And Other Lies EP, released back in January via Metal Blade. Watch two segments below:

Love And Other Lies Studio Session: Tape 1:

Love And Other Lies Studio Session: Tape 2:

Formed in Fredericia, Denmark in 2015, Lifesick create brutal and brutally honest songs with lyrics inspired by the turbulent nature of life. Musically influenced by Swedish death metal, Lifesick's authentic and explosive mixture of crushing tones and modern breakdowns create an uncompromising sound and vision.

The band's Metal Blade debut, the three-song EP Love And Other Lies, is the follow-up to Lifesick's 2022 Misanthropy LP, a record the press praised as an "an absolute barnburner, practically overflowing with buzzsaw riffs, blistering blast beats, bludgeoning breakdowns and brutish, barking vocals." The three new tracks "Every Unpleasant Emotion," "Rude Awakening" and "Reverse Birth" - produced by Jacob Bredahl at Dead Rat Studio in Aarhus, Denmark, mixed by Jacob Bredahl and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, further Misanthropy's brutality.

Tracklisting:

"Every Unpleasant Emotion"

"Rude Awakening" (feat. Mark Whelan of Fuming Mouth)

"Reverse Birth" (feat. Todd Jones of Nails)

"Rude Awakening" video:

"Reverse Birth" video:

Lifesick are:

Simon Shoshan: vocals

Nicolai Lindegaard: guitar

Nikolai Lund: guitar

Jeppe Løwe: drums

Jeppe Riis Frausing: bass