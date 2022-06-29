LIGHT THE TORCH Release "Become The Martyr" Music Video

Light The Torch - Howard Jones (vocals), Francesco Artusato (guitar), and Ryan Wombacher (bass) - have released a video for "Become The Martyr". The song appears on the band's latest album, You Will Be The Death Of Me, out now through Nuclear Blast.

"Not all relationships end with friends going separate ways," Jones says about the song's meaning. "Sometimes, peace can be found in taking all the blame."

Light The Torch will hit the road with Avatar on July 6. All dates are below.

July

6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona

8 - Portland, ME - AURA

9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

14 - Pittsburgh, PA — Mr Smalls Theatre *

15 - Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge *

17 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

22 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue

29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

* headline date, no Avatar