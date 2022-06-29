LIGHT THE TORCH Release "Become The Martyr" Music Video
June 29, 2022, 22 minutes ago
Light The Torch - Howard Jones (vocals), Francesco Artusato (guitar), and Ryan Wombacher (bass) - have released a video for "Become The Martyr". The song appears on the band's latest album, You Will Be The Death Of Me, out now through Nuclear Blast.
"Not all relationships end with friends going separate ways," Jones says about the song's meaning. "Sometimes, peace can be found in taking all the blame."
Light The Torch will hit the road with Avatar on July 6. All dates are below.
July
6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona
8 - Portland, ME - AURA
9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
14 - Pittsburgh, PA — Mr Smalls Theatre *
15 - Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge *
17 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
22 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar
27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue
29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
* headline date, no Avatar