LIGHT THE TORCH Release "Let Me Fall Apart" Music Video; Livestream Event Announced

Light The Torch - Howard Jones (vocals), Francesco Artusato (guitar), and Ryan Wombacher (bass) - will release their new album and second full length, You Will Be The Death Of Me, on June 25 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order it here.

Light The Torch have announced a full-length performance airing on album release day - Friday, June 25 at 7 PM, ET. The set will include several songs from You Will Be The Death Of Me, which have never been performed live before. It will also include a VIP Zoom hang out with the band beforehand. Tickets for the performance are just $12 and are available here.

Today, the band has also dropped the music video for "Let Me Fall Apart." Watch it below.

"I loved this song as soon as I heard it," says Jones. "The music stuck in my head, so I knew I had to work on it right from the beginning of writing the new album. [Guitarist] Francesco [Artusato] wrote a huge chorus so I did my best to match that energy. We are thrilled for this to finally see the light of day."

Artusato also weighs in on the track, saying, "The initial idea for this song was to combine an 'old school' type of guitar riff and vibe — because I love to hear Howard sing over that style — with a more 'contemporary' type of arrangement and chorus. I remember writing and arranging the chorus, and feeling that it had the potential to become great knowing what Howard could do with it. And of course he delivered once again. This was one of the first songs that we worked on during pre-production and it felt really good right away. It was definitely one of the songs that helped shape the sound for the rest of the record."

The video was directed by Ramon Boutviseth, who also lensed the video for first single "Wilting in the Light".

For You Will Be The Death Of Me, the band returned to Sparrow Sound in Glendale, California to once again work with the production team of Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen. This time around, they also welcomed Whitechapel's Alex Rudinger on drums.

Tracklisting:

“More Than Dreaming”

“Let Me Fall Apart”

“End Of The World”

“Wilting In The Light”

“Death Of Me”

“Living With A Ghost”

“Become The Martyr”

“Something Deep Inside”

“I Hate Myself”

“Denying The Sin”

“Come Back To The Quicksand”

“Sign Your Name”

"More Than Dreaming" visualizer:

“Wilting In The Light” video: