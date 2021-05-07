LIGHT THE TORCH Share New Song "More Than Dreaming"; Visualizer

Light The Torch - Howard Jones (vocals), Francesco Artusato (guitar), and Ryan Wombacher (bass) - will release their new album and second full length, You Will Be The Death Of Me, on June 25 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order it here.

The band has shared the visualizer for the new song "More Than Dreaming". Watch below.

"I love starting the album with 'More Than Dreaming,'" says Jones. "It's got great energy and bounce to it - exactly what you want as an opener. We are looking forward to playing this live. The wait is almost over!"

The visualizer is a 3-dimensional version of the album artwork. Both the visualizer and album cover were created by Francesco Artusato.

"The idea for this artwork started developing in my head right after we were done with the first session of pre-production," Artusato explains. "I started seeing certain colors and this style in my head. To me, the music on this record in fact sounds like 'those colors.' The concept is pretty simple: You can see a torch in the middle and three flames coming out of it. The three flames represent the three of us. The addition of neons and fog was inspired by John Carpenter's '80's movies."

He continues, "Having all the artwork created in 3-D, I was able to place it in a CG environment, start animating some of the elements, and create some sort of story. I think in this case it works well with the 'dream-like' vibe of these visuals. Artwork and visual creativity have been a big part of my growth as an artist for the past few years and I love to be able to combine music and visuals in one project. It made this album even more special to me."

For You Will Be The Death Of Me, the band returned to Sparrow Sound in Glendale, California to once again work with the production team of Josh Gilbert and Joseph McQueen. This time around, they also welcomed Whitechapel's Alex Rudinger on drums.

Tracklisting:

“More Than Dreaming”

“Let Me Fall Apart”

“End Of The World”

“Wilting In The Light”

“Death Of Me”

“Living With A Ghost”

“Become The Martyr”

“Something Deep Inside”

“I Hate Myself”

“Denying The Sin”

“Come Back To The Quicksand”

“Sign Your Name”

“Wilting In The Light” video: