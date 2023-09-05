LILLIAN AXE To Release Massive Career Spanning Boxset In November

On November 24, Lillian Axe will release The Box Volume One: Resurrection via Cherry Red Records. The first in a two part set of boxset releases that will gather classic Lillian Axe studio and live albums plus a huge amount of rarities and unreleased songs.

Following on from the deluxe reissues of the first two Lillian Axe albums back in 2017, comes this 7CD box, covering the bands studio and live releases from 1992-2009. From the classic albums Poetic Justice and Psychoschizophrenia, right up until the fan favorite Sad Day On Planet Earth and bolstered with an enormous amount of previously unreleased recordings, including many demos from 1989's seminal Love & War - including several never before heard compositions.

All in all this is nothing short of the definitive Lillian Axe collection documenting the first part of the bands career. Also included is guitarist and band leader Steve Blaze's hard to find solo album from 2004, Random Acts Of Blindness.

This is Volume One of what will be two fully loaded multi CD collections of the bands recorded works.

Steve Blaze states: "We are thrilled to have a this, the first two part series of box sets filled with lots of extra tracks, consisting of live recordings and demos. It’s wonderful to see the development of songs from their infancy to the finality and to share them with our friends. Having these albums grouped together like this is a unique perspective of the Lillian Axe Neverending Journey."

The set can be pre-ordered here.

Lillian Axe - The Box: Volume One - Resurrection tracklisting:

CD1 - Poetic Justice (1992)

"Poetic Justice"

"Innocence"

"True Believer"

"Body Double"

"See You Someday"

"Living In The Grey"

"Digital Dreams"

"Dyin To Live"

"Mercy"

"The Promised Land"

"No Matter What"

"She’s My Salvation"

"A Moment Of Reflection"

"Here Is Christmas" (B-Side)

Bonus Tracks:

"She Likes It On Top" (Demo 1989)

"Diana" (Demo 1989)

"All’s Fair In Love And War" (Demo 1989)

"Down On You" (Demo 1989)

"Fools Paradise" (Demo 1989)

"The World Stopped Turning" (Demo 1989)

CD2 - Psychoschizophrenia (1993)

"Cruefield"

"Deep Freeze"

"Moonlight In Your Blood"

"Stop The Hate"

"Sign Of The Times"

"The Needle And Your Pain"

"Those Who Pray"

"Voices In My Walls"

"Now You Know"

"Deep Blue Shadows"

"The Day I Met You"

"Psychoschizophrenia"

Bonus Tracks:

"The Last Goodbye" (Demo & Previously Unreleased 1989)

"Perfect Blue" (Demo & Previously Unreleased 1989)

"Anna Lee" (Demo & Previously Unreleased)

"Only You" (Demo & Previously Unreleased)

"Restitution For The Black Sheep" (Demo & Previously Unreleased)

CD3 - Live 2002 (Disc One)

"Misery Loves Company"

"All’s Fair In Love & War"

"Innocence"

"The World Stopped Turning"

"Letters In The Rain"

"Waiting In The Dark"

"Deepfreeze"

"Pullin The Rats Out"

"Ghost Of Winter"

"Fool’s Paradise"

"Crucified"

"Nobody Knows"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Mercy"

"Show A Little Love"

"The Day I Met You"

CD4 - Live 2002 (Disc Two)

"Voices In My Walls"

"Those Who Prey"

"Dream Of A Lifetime"

"Become A Monster"

"True Believer"

Bonus Tracks:

"No Matter What" (Acoustic)

"True Believer" (Acoustic)

"Fear Of Time" (Demo)

"Until The End Of The World" (Demo)

"Divine" (Demo)

"I Have To Die, Goodbye" (Demo)

"The Fields Of Yesterday" (Demo)

"Quarantine" (Demo)

"Kill Me Again" (Demo)

CD 5 - Waters Rising (2007)

"Waters Rising"

"Antarctica"

"Become A Monster"

"Quarantine"

"I Have To Die, Goodbye"

"Fear Of Time"

"Until The End Of The World"

"Fields Of Yesterday"

"Thirst"

"The 2nd Of May"

"Deep In The Black"

"5"

Bonus Tracks:

"2nd Of May" (Demo)

"Deep In The Black" (Demo)

CD 6 - Sad Day On Planet Earth (2009)

"Cocoon"

"Megaslowfade"

"Jesus Wept"

"Ignite"

"The Grand Scale Of Finality"

"Sad Day On Planet Earth"

"Hibernate"

"Within Your Reach"

"Down Below The Ocean"

"Blood Raining Down On Her Wings"

"Cold Day In Hell"

"Nocturnal Symphony"

"Divine"

"Kill Me Again"

"Fire, Blood, The Earth And Sea"

Bonus Track:

"She Likes It On Top" (Acoustic 1992)

CD7 - Steve Blaze - Random Acts Of Blindness (2004)

"Dance Of The Dead"

"5"

"One Sad Sunday"

"Bridge Of Azaleas"

"Act Of Contrition"

"Odd Fellows Rest"

"Thought Patterns"

"Until Then"

"Fleeting Sympathy"

"The Guardian Song"

"Winter In New England"

"The Silver Lining"

"Floating In A Celestial Memory"

"Release"

Lillian Axe Bonus Tracks:

"Dyin’ To Live" (Acoustic 1992)

"Ghost Of Winter" (Acoustic 1992)

"The Promised Land" (Acoustic 1992)

"Nobody Knows" (Acoustic 1992)

"Livin’ In The Grey" (Acoustic 1992)

(Photo - Todd Schmidt, 2023)