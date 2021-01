Loot Crate is offering a limited edition run of four metal-inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle T-shirts, found here.

The shirts feature TMNT characters including Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, April O'Neil, Shredder and Splinter on designs that pay homage to metal, the most obvious ones being the album art for Motorhead and Judas Priest.