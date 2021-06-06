LINDEMANN - Unboxing Video For Live In Moscow DVD / Vinyl LP / Limited Edition Box Set Available

In November 2020, Lindemann - the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren - announced they have decided to go their separate ways. Lindemann and Tägtgren say goodbye with the release of Live In Moscow on CD and Blu-Ray, availble now, which showcases their March 15th, 2020 performance at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The RammWiki YouTube channel, dedicated to all things Rammstein related, has uploaded an unboxing video for all editions of the release. Check it out below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Skills In Pills"

"Lady Boy"

"Fat"

"Frau & Mann"

"Ich Weiss Es Nicht"

"Allesfresser"

"Knebel"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Cowboy"

"Golden Shower"

"Blut"

"Platz Eins"

"Praise Abort"

"Fish On"

"Ach So Gern"

"Gummi"

"Steh Auf"

Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren released two albums under the Lindemann moniker; Skills In Pills (2015) and F & M (2019). They released a total of seven singles and eight videos.