LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Announces Rescheduled Montreal Show With GAIA GUARDA

Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) has checked in with the following announcement:

"Okay, for real this time! You can catch me live with Gaia Guarda and Alessia in Montreal on April 8th for a very special performance!

I’ll be accompanied by string players and a grand pianist as we go through a decade of my solo work like you’ve never heard it before. There will also be special guest appearances and exclusive merch for sale this evening too!

See you soon, Montreal friends!"

Lindsay recently issued the following update:

"Let's just call a spade a spade; you know I'm a huge Evanescence fan and I'm pretty sure if you like my music, you are a big fan of them, too. ​Well, the day has finally come! Thanks to my dear friend and co-collaborator Gaia Guarda, we combined our sounds to cover the song 'Cloud Nine' from The Open Door album.

You know I’m a HUGE nerd when it comes to cover songs, so I promise you this sounds not much like the original at all. We replaced the guitars with distorted cello and harp just because we can.

To get a first listen and own this track right now, join my Patreon at Darkling Tier and up. 'Cloud Nine' is my 40th exclusive song on this platform. I hope you’ll join the album making fun and grab all this rare music while you still can!"