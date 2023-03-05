LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of EVANESCENCE Debut Album With Cover Of "Haunted" On Patreon

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboatrdist / backing vocalist turned solo artist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, shared the following message on March 4th:

"I can NOT believe the iconic Evanescence album, Fallen, turns 20 today. We all know exactly where we were when we first heard the banger 'Bring Me To Life'.

As part of the celebration, I have covered the spooky tune, 'Haunted'. You can listen and download it on my Patreon where you can also get my cover of 'Cloud Nine' with Gaia Guarda. I took this tune and stripped it down to just piano, but also made it mega darkly thanks to the help of my dear friend, Christopher Caouette. It was quite fun to sing some opera lines over the bridge section that originally has choirs.

Happy 20th Birthday, Fallen! Thank you for changing my life forever. Thank you to Amy, Ben, David, Rocky, John and the entire production team for making it possible! You’re the reason myself and so many others became motivated and inspired to create music."

Go to Lindsay's Patreon page here.