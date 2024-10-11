LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Celebrates 5th Anniversary Of Martyr Solo Album With Official Release Of Bonus Tracks

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboatrdist / backing vocalist turned solo artist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, released her official debut solo album, Martyr, in 2019. "Warn Me" and "Betrayal" are the dark ballads that became B-sides. To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Martyr's release, these two bonus tracks are now available everywhere you listen to and buy music.

Check them out via Bandcamp here.

Martyr is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

Tracklist:

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft here.