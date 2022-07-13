LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Rushing Through The Sky EP With Vinyl Re-Issue

July 13, 2022, an hour ago

LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Rushing Through The Sky EP With Vinyl Re-Issue

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update on the 10th anniversary celebration for ghis first solo EP, Rushing Through The Sky.

Lindsay: "I've been hinting that something special was gonna happen for Rushing Through The Sky's 10th Anniversary, and here it is! Since the beginning of the year my team and I have been slaving away at making this all possibl, especially this gorgeous 12" Vinyl.

All vinyl will be signed and personally addressed to the buyer and there is a Discounted Bundle that includes a shirt and signed prints, too. And all vinyl pre-orders get a very special modern version of 'December Rain' as a download.

There are less than 100 copies left now. Make sure you grab yours!

I cannot believe my first EP is turning 10 this September. More news news about this anniversary is just around the corner."

Pre-order Rushing Through The Sky 10th Anniversary edition here.

Tracklist:

"Into the Night"
"Your Mind"
"December Rain"
"You Forever"
"Masquerade"
"Darkness Falls"
"December Rain" (instrumental)



