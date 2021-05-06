LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Launches Patreon Page; Songwriting Workshops In Planning

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist turned solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following announcement:

"For months now I've been brainstorming a way we can better interact with one another. I've been searching for an outlet that you can experience more of my music making process because I didn’t want to limit our communication to just email and social media. During the brainstorming process I stumbled upon a folder in my old laptop titled 'I have NO idea what I’m doing.' When I opened it, I was so surprised to find 11 songs I had entirely forgotten about! (Oops)

The folder title was appropriate because these songs 'could' be rock and metal songs, but they are also very dark, ethereal, and almost folky. Then the inspiration came: I wanted my fans to make an album with me! But how was I going to make this possible? How could I share the process of writing, recording, creating visuals for the music, and everything else it entails?

I found a way we can do this. A place where we can go and discuss ideas, where I can geek out about song writing with you, where you can vote on what song I work on next, and SO much more!

Yeup, it’s finally happening! You can come join me on Patreon!



I honestly think we’re going to have a blast! There will be a new song every 2-3 months and you get to see how it’s being made from beginning to end. Every cent goes towards making the new music and these songs will only be available to those who sign up.

I would love for you to join and be part of the community!"

Check out Lindsay's official Patreon page here.

International chamber black metal group Antiqva recently released their debut single "Funeral Crown" as a lyric video. The song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms and as a limited edition vinyl, here.

Australian vocalist Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris / Omega Infinity) and Canadian Juno nominated composer / pianist / harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft, conceived the idea for Antiqva while touring Europe in 2015, both expressing the interest to explore different musical pathways within the same band, ultimately starting a project that combined the age and elegance of classical music with the wild fervour of black metal, bringing both worlds together to create something altogether truly immense yet intimately detailed.

With an ensemble of experienced past, present, and live musicians from bands including Negator, Karkaos / Blackguard, Black Crown Initiate, Susperia / Abyssic, and The Ocean (in addition to Xenoyr and Schoolcraft's own lengthy resumes), Antiqva unites many talents, and if the depth and intricacy of "Funeral Crown" is any indication of what's to come, Antiqva is not a band to sleep on.

Antiqva is:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (formerly Cradle Of Filth)

Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris, Omega Infinity)

Justine Ethier (Karkaos, Blackguard)

Urzorn (Negator)

Memnock (Susperia, Abyssic)

Dalai Cellai (The Ocean Collective, Dirty Granny Tales)

Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate)

For further details, visit Antiqva on Facebook.

(Artwork created by Xenoyr)