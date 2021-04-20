LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Love Your Haters; They Are Also Part Of Your Success, And In A Way They Had Least Hoped For"

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist turned solo artist and Antiqva singer, Lindsay Schoolcraft, has checked in with the following message via social media:

"To my haters: Thank You.

Thank you for telling me I wasn’t talented enough, that my ideas weren’t good, that I wouldn’t be able to achieve any of my big goals... especially if it was without you. The truth is these dreams were never yours to begin with and I hope you’ve healed from whatever it is inside of you that made you doubt yourself enough to doubt everyone else around you. You didn’t break me, you didn’t destroy me, you turned the scorned cub into a fierce tigress and my 'bad' ideas have found good homes now. If my continued achievements piss you off, I’m not even apologizing. Maybe if you focused more on making your own life better you wouldn’t have the time to shit all over or take advantage of everyone else. But staying petty is easy and becoming decent is work. The thing you couldn’t predict was that my kindness wasn’t actually weakness, but through silent spite I was able to take your abuse and turn it into hustle fuel and art. I never gave up even though your attempts to beat me down mentally had you convinced I would. And I am nowhere near perfect, but I could never sink myself to the level of destructiveness you’ve chosen to dwell in.

So here I sit thankful for you. If you didn’t challenge me as much as you did then I wouldn’t be where I am today. I wouldn’t have become the strong, confident woman I can rely on if it wasn’t for you playing a key part in this transformation. Some of what you did has haunted me for years, but the point at which I stopped being crippled by it and started learning from it I then became resilient. I have learned that whatever you unfairly said and did was in fact no poor reflection of me at all. I’m grown enough now to know the difference between constructive criticism vs. bullying and gaslighting. I hope you learn to love yourself and find inner peace like I did.

Love your haters, people. They are also part of your success, and in a way they had least hoped for."

International chamber black metal group Antiqva recently released their debut single "Funeral Crown" as a lyric video. The song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms and as a limited edition vinyl, here.

Australian vocalist Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris / Omega Infinity) and Canadian Juno nominated composer / pianist / harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft, conceived the idea for Antiqva while touring Europe in 2015, both expressing the interest to explore different musical pathways within the same band, ultimately starting a project that combined the age and elegance of classical music with the wild fervour of black metal, bringing both worlds together to create something altogether truly immense yet intimately detailed.

With an ensemble of experienced past, present, and live musicians from bands including Negator, Karkaos / Blackguard, Black Crown Initiate, Susperia / Abyssic, and The Ocean (in addition to Xenoyr and Schoolcraft's own lengthy resumes), Antiqva unites many talents, and if the depth and intricacy of "Funeral Crown" is any indication of what's to come, Antiqva is not a band to sleep on.

Antiqva is:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (formerly Cradle Of Filth)

Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris, Omega Infinity)

Justine Ethier (Karkaos, Blackguard)

Urzorn (Negator)

Memnock (Susperia, Abyssic)

Dalai Cellai (The Ocean Collective, Dirty Granny Tales)

Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate)

(Artwork created by Xenoyr)