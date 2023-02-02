LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Midian Is My Favourite CRADLE OF FILTH Album; This Cover Is So Iconic"

The Art Of Metal recently caught up with Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth), who revealed her top five goth metal album covers. Check out the clip below.

Lindsay recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Okay, for real this time! You can catch me live with Gaia Guarda and Alessia in Montreal on April 8th for a very special performance!

I’ll be accompanied by string players and a grand pianist as we go through a decade of my solo work like you’ve never heard it before. There will also be special guest appearances and exclusive merch for sale this evening too!

See you soon, Montreal friends!"