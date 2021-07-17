LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - New Music In The Works; ANTIQVA Single Due To Be Released This Fall

Antiqva vocalist / solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

"It's been a while and I wanted to update you on all the new music that's being made.

Firstly, I was hoping for my duet with Sarah Jezebel Deva to be out this month, but there have been some delays with my production team due to health reasons. Everything will be okay! The song is now expected out by the end of September this year.

I do have plans for two more public song releases before the end of 2021. Right now I'm in the middle of writing, securing musicians, and even some guest vocalists! But the goal is to have these songs out and to your ears before Xmas.

My chamber black metal band Antiqva has a new song coming out this fall. I can't say too much yet, but this song is very different and will be presented in a very special way.

Everyone on my Patreon will be seeing our first exclusive song in the next two weeks! There are already six rare tracks available on this platform along with a tons of behind the scenes footage and creative process secrets. Becoming a Patron gives you first access to any music I am a part of and so much more!"

In December 2020, Antiqva released their debut single "Funeral Crown" as a lyric video. The song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms and as a limited edition vinyl, here.

Australian vocalist Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris / Omega Infinity) and Canadian Juno nominated composer / pianist / harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth), conceived the idea for Antiqva while touring Europe in 2015, both expressing the interest to explore different musical pathways within the same band, ultimately starting a project that combined the age and elegance of classical music with the wild fervour of black metal, bringing both worlds together to create something altogether truly immense yet intimately detailed.

With an ensemble of experienced past, present, and live musicians from bands including Negator, Karkaos / Blackguard, Black Crown Initiate, Susperia / Abyssic, and The Ocean (in addition to Xenoyr and Schoolcraft's own lengthy resumes), Antiqva unites many talents, and if the depth and intricacy of "Funeral Crown" is any indication of what's to come, Antiqva is not a band to sleep on.

Antiqva is:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (formerly Cradle Of Filth)

Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris, Omega Infinity)

Justine Ethier (Karkaos, Blackguard)

Urzorn (Negator)

Memnock (Susperia, Abyssic)

Dalai Cellai (The Ocean Collective, Dirty Granny Tales)

Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate)

(Artwork created by Xenoyr)