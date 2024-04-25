LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Pays Tribute To EVANESCENCE With New Original Single "Never Again (Let Me Sleep)"

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist turned solo artist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, has shared a new song along with the following message:

"Whelp, that happened. Nik Nocturnal and I present to you 'Never Again (Let Me Sleep)' - the full version of 'How to Evanescence in 30 seconds.' You can listen to it anywhere you stream music. It was too much fun packing everything we love about the album Fallen into one song. Thanks again for having me, Nik. Fun metal things indeed."

"Never Again (Let Me Sleep)" is available via digital platforms here.

Lindsay issued the following update back in February:

"Went and did a thing. Dropped another collection of songs that I’m calling an 'album.' Now I can start the next new and fresh chapter of my sophomore follow-up to Martyr.

Today is emotional. I’m relieved. I feel accomplished. So much free space in my brain to create new tunes. Nothing left on loop nagging me to be written and recorded. It’s liberating and a bit scary. But the team for the next album is awesome and I know we’ll make magic together.

This little ditty is a rather chill collection of songs that echoes my love of trip-hop, chamber pop, and darkwave. Heavily influenced by VAST, Broken Iris, Ellie Goulding… the list goes on..."

Tracklist:

"Twin Flame"

"Cloud Nine" (Evanescence cover)

"December Rain" (2022 Version)

"Undying Love"

"Where You Go"

"Wicked Game" (Chris Isaak cover

"Dare I Say The Truth"

"Breathe Again"

"Twin Flame" video

Go to Lindsay's official Patreon page here to pick up Lovelorn And Hopesick album.