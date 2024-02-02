LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases Lovelorn And Hopesick Album Via Patreon

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist turned solo artist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, has checked in with the following update:

"Went and did a thing. Dropped another collection of songs that I’m calling an 'album.' Now I can start the next new and fresh chapter of my sophomore follow-up to Martyr.

Today is emotional. I’m relieved. I feel accomplished. So much free space in my brain to create new tunes. Nothing left on loop nagging me to be written and recorded. It’s liberating and a bit scary. But the team for the next album is awesome and I know we’ll make magic together.

This little ditty is a rather chill collection of songs that echoes my love of trip-hop, chamber pop, and darkwave. Heavily influenced by VAST, Broken Iris, Ellie Goulding… the list goes on..."

Tracklist:

"Twin Flame"

"Cloud Nine" (Evanescence cover)

"December Rain" (2022 Version)

"Undying Love"

"Where You Go"

"Wicked Game" (Chris Isaak cover

"Dare I Say The Truth"

"Breathe Again"

"Twin Flame" video

Go to Lindsay's official Patreon page here to pick up Lovelorn And Hopesick album.