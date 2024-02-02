LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases Lovelorn And Hopesick Album Via Patreon

February 2, 2024, an hour ago

news lindsay schoolcraft heavy metal

LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases Lovelorn And Hopesick Album Via Patreon

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist turned solo artist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, has checked in with the following update: 

"Went and did a thing. Dropped another collection of songs that I’m calling an 'album.' Now I can start the next new and fresh chapter of my sophomore follow-up to Martyr. 

Today is emotional. I’m relieved. I feel accomplished. So much free space in my brain to create new tunes. Nothing left on loop nagging me to be written and recorded. It’s liberating and a bit scary. But the team for the next album is awesome and I know we’ll make magic together. 

This little ditty is a rather chill collection of songs that echoes my love of trip-hop, chamber pop, and darkwave. Heavily influenced by VAST, Broken Iris, Ellie Goulding… the list goes on..."

Tracklist:

"Twin Flame"
"Cloud Nine" (Evanescence cover)
"December Rain" (2022 Version)
"Undying Love"
"Where You Go"
"Wicked Game" (Chris Isaak cover
"Dare I Say The Truth"
"Breathe Again"

"Twin Flame" video

Go to Lindsay's official Patreon page here to pick up Lovelorn And Hopesick album.



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources