LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases Lovelorn And Hopesick Album Via Patreon
February 2, 2024, an hour ago
Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist turned solo artist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, has checked in with the following update:
"Went and did a thing. Dropped another collection of songs that I’m calling an 'album.' Now I can start the next new and fresh chapter of my sophomore follow-up to Martyr.
Today is emotional. I’m relieved. I feel accomplished. So much free space in my brain to create new tunes. Nothing left on loop nagging me to be written and recorded. It’s liberating and a bit scary. But the team for the next album is awesome and I know we’ll make magic together.
This little ditty is a rather chill collection of songs that echoes my love of trip-hop, chamber pop, and darkwave. Heavily influenced by VAST, Broken Iris, Ellie Goulding… the list goes on..."
Tracklist:
"Twin Flame"
"Cloud Nine" (Evanescence cover)
"December Rain" (2022 Version)
"Undying Love"
"Where You Go"
"Wicked Game" (Chris Isaak cover
"Dare I Say The Truth"
"Breathe Again"
"Twin Flame" video
Go to Lindsay's official Patreon page here to pick up Lovelorn And Hopesick album.