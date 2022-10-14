LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Shares Summer 2012 Making Of Rushing Through The Sky EP Behind-The-Scenes Video

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of her debut solo album, Rushing Through The Sky, gothic metal singer / songwriter Lindsay Schoolcraft has released a brand new, remastered edition of the album It is available on vinyl for the first time in a limited edition blue variant, and digitally streaming for the first time.

Lindsay comments:

"When I first recorded and released this EP, I did not account for the fact that one day it was going to turn 10. I am still trying to wrap my head around the fact that a decade has come and gone. Luckily, my team and I caught before the big anniversary had a chance to pass us by.

For years the fans have been asking me to print this first release on vinyl, and here it finally is! Remastered just for the occasion. You can now experience the same songs from 10 years ago with a new sound and look.

Thanks to Phantasma Photography the vinyl comes with new artwork, too. Anyone who pre-orders the vinyl from my official shop gets it signed and personally addressed and will also receive a download of the 2022 version of 'December Rain'.

I’m thrilled to celebrate my debut as a solo artist in such a special way a whole decade later.”

Now, Lindsay has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Rushing Through The Sky in 2012. Check out the clip below.

Order Rushing Through The Sky 10th Anniversary edition here.

Tracklist:

"Into the Night"

"Your Mind"

"December Rain"

"You Forever"

"Masquerade"

"Darkness Falls"

"December Rain" (instrumental)