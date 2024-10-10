LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM On Meeting STEVIE NICKS And Joining FLEETWOOD MAC - "If You Take Me You'll Have To Take My Girlfriend Too"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham tells Dan Rather the story of how he met Stevie Nicks and when they became romantically involved. Then he talks about how Mick Fleetwood came across their music and asked them to come play with Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours is one of the most critically acclaimed and bestselling albums of all time, and it’s held those distinctions for decades, reports Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. No matter how much time passes, the public never seems to tire of listening to the many hits featured on the band’s biggest full-length.

Continued sales and streaming activity have kept Rumours on the Billboard charts for decades. This week, the set reaches a momentous milestone on what is widely regarded as the most important albums ranking published by the company, and as it does, Fleetwood Mac’s blockbuster joins a very small group of other bestsellers and makes history.

Rumours has now spent 600 weeks on the Billboard 200. It’s just the sixteenth album in the decades-long life of the list of the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the country to reach that number.

Before this frame, the most recent addition to the 600-week club was Drake’s Take Care, which hit that mark less than a month ago. Adele’s 21, Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, AC/DC’s Back In Black, and Queen’s Greatest Hits all reached 600 frames on the Billboard 200 earlier this year as well.

Read the full report at Forbes.