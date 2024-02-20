LINKIN PARK Shares Teaser Of Unreleased Song "Friendly Fire" Featuring Late Frontman CHESTER BENNINGTON

Linkin Park have shared a 30 second teaser via their social media channels for the song "Friendly Fire", featuring vocals by late frontman Chester Bennington. The song was recorded in 2017 during the sessions for the band's One More Light album but never released. No information on a release date is currently available, but stay tuned for updates.

Check out the teaser below.

In 2020, Linkin Park celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their breakthrough debut album, Hybrid Theory. They issued a previously unreleased song from the recording sessions for the album called "She Couldn't". Check it out below.

"It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released. All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you."

A limited-edition deluxe box set for the re-issue includes five CDs, three DVDs, three vinyl LPs, an 80-page illustrated book featuring unseen photos, a replica tour laminate, a poster of late Chester Bennington, and three lithographs of new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks.