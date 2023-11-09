LION'S SHARE Release Cover Of DAVID BOWIE Classic "Life On Mars?"; Music Video

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion's Share, has made their new song, "Life On Mars?", available on streaming services and digital service providers. Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.

Lion's Share has meticulously crafted a rendition of "Life On Mars?" that pays homage to David Bowie's genius, while infusing it with the raw energy and adrenaline-pumping power of hard rock.

Lion's Share singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We feel It's the perfect blend of nostalgia and freshness that hopefully will appeal to fans across generations."

Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss adds: "We actually started working on it years ago, but had to figure out a way to capture the essence of the original, while adding a new layer of intensity and passion."

"Life On Mars?" is a song by the English singer-songwriter David Bowie, first released on his 1971 album, Hunky Dory. The lyrics are about a girl who goes to a cinema to escape reality, and include surreal images that reflect optimism and the effects of Hollywood.