LION'S SHARE Release Cover Of DAVID BOWIE Classic "Life On Mars?"; Music Video
November 9, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Swedish heavy metal band, Lion's Share, has made their new song, "Life On Mars?", available on streaming services and digital service providers. Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.
Lion's Share has meticulously crafted a rendition of "Life On Mars?" that pays homage to David Bowie's genius, while infusing it with the raw energy and adrenaline-pumping power of hard rock.
Lion's Share singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We feel It's the perfect blend of nostalgia and freshness that hopefully will appeal to fans across generations."
Lion's Share guitarist Lars Chriss adds: "We actually started working on it years ago, but had to figure out a way to capture the essence of the original, while adding a new layer of intensity and passion."
"Life On Mars?" is a song by the English singer-songwriter David Bowie, first released on his 1971 album, Hunky Dory. The lyrics are about a girl who goes to a cinema to escape reality, and include surreal images that reflect optimism and the effects of Hollywood.