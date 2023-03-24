LION'S SHARE Release "United" Single And Lyric Video

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion's Share, has made a new song, "United", available on streaming services and digital service providers. Save the song here, and watch a lyric video below.

Lion's Share singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We wanted to write about the fact that the metal community always stands united no matter what crazy politicians and war makers do. In these crazy times we felt that this would be a good message to the world."

In late 2018, Lion's Share released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog - remastered with new artwork - on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band have since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep Lion's Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

The Lion's Share catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, Megadeth, King Diamond, Hammerfall, Symphony X, Chimaira, Therion, Yngwie Malmsteen, Candlemass, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Symphony X, Amon Amarth), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee), and Ronny Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes).

Lion's Share has toured with bands like Motörhead, Manowar, Dio, Saxon, Iced Earth, Nevermore, U.D.O., Dee Snider, and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.

Credits:

Nils Patrik Johansson – vocals

Lars Chriss – guitar, keyboards

Andy Loos – bass

Nils Fredrik Johansson – drums

Produced and mixed by: Lars Chriss - for info@lionsshare.org

Mastered by: Mike Lind - for www.masterplant.com

Artwork by: Blekkmark Design

Video by: Niklas Nieminen - for "The man with the hat"