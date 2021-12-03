LION'S SHARE Releases New Single And Video "Knock On Wood"

Swedish heavy metal band, Lion’s Share, has made a cover version of the hit song, “Knock On Wood”, available on streaming services and digital service providers, here.

Singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "We wanted to release something cool and unexpected as a Christmas gift to our fans. This song will be perfect cranked up loud at your New Year's Eve party. Who knows – maybe I'll crash your party as well, like I do in our new video."

In late 2018, Lion’s Share released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog - remastered with new artwork - on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band have since released a few more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Guitarist Lars Chriss says: "I kept hearing the Amii Stewart version everytime I turned on the radio in my car. After a while I started thinking about 'Children Of The Grave' by Black Sabbath and how we could make this into a great hard rock version. Little by little the arrangement started to take shape in my head. The song was a huge hit worldwide when Nils Patrik and I were teenagers and even went to number one on Billboard. We hope our version will bring back a lot of great memories for people."

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep Lion’s Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

"We are aware our fans want a new album and the plan was to release one in 2020, but we all know what happened then. We had just started playing live again with a couple of headline shows in Germany in March and were gearing up towards a new album and tour. Since we think it's very important to tour behind a new album, we just have to wait until things go back to “normal” again". Until then, we plan to release a new single every 2-3 months and keep building our fan base."