LIONHEART Reveal First Track From New Album, The Grace Of A Dragonfly

Melodic hard rockers Lionheart have revealed "Flight 19," the first single taken from their new studio album, The Grace Of A Dragonfly, set for international release on February 23rd via Metalville Records. The official lyric video can be viewed below.

"Flight 19" relates the story about a group of bombers that disappeared over the Bermuda Triangle on December 5th, 1945, after losing contact during a United States Navy overwater navigation training flight from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale. The song's industrial choruses convey the mysteriousness surrounding the whole affair.

As soon as the previous album, The Reality Of Miracles, hit the shelves in 2020, Lionheart knuckled down to record the next one, deciding early on that this time they would produce a concept album. The record centres around WW2, but the band very much wanted to make this an anti-war album, while at the same time remembering those who fought for our freedom.

The songs on The Grace Of A Dragonfly are sensational, with Lee Small’s emotional lyrics reflecting not only the pain and grief inflicted by war on ordinary, innocent people in every conflict zone, but also their strength, resilience, and determination. Supported by Lionheart’s superb songwriting, soaring backing vocals, beautiful twin-guitar harmonies, and atmospheric keyboards, Lionheart’s sheer power shines brightly from every one of the eleven songs, culminating in a heartfelt prayer for peace in the world.

Tracklist:

"Declaration"

"Flight 19"

"V Is For Victory"

"This Is A Woman's War"

"The Longest Night"

"The Eagle's Nest"

"Little Ships"

"Just A Man"

"UXB"

"The Grace Of A Dragonfly"

"Remembrance, Praying For World Peace"

Lionheart lineup:

Lee Small (The Sweet, ex-Shy) - lead vocals

Dennis Stratton (ex-Iron Maiden) - lead guitar/backing vocals

Steve Mann (MSG, ex-Liar) - lead guitar/backing vocals

Rocky Newton (Grand Slam, ex-MSG) - bass guitar/backing vocals

Clive Edwards (ex-Pat Travers, Uli Jon Roth & Wild Horses) - drums, percussion