LIONHEART Singer LEE SMALL Launches Lyric Video For New Single "Silhouettes"

British singer Lee Small (Phenomena, The Sweet, Lionheart, Shy) presents a lyric video for his new single, "Silhouettes", from the upcoming solo album The Last Man On Earth, available internationally on May 26 via Metalville Records.

The single combines all the elements needed for a real AOR highlight. A catchy melody, a great chorus carried by a world-class voice, and a great guitar solo - all under the roof of a fat production that easily stands up to all international demands.

Because of his melodic voice, Lee Small is often compared to artists like Glenn Hughes, Bobby Kimball, or Steve Walsh and belongs to the most established artists of the AOR scene.

The Last Man On Earth is the album that Lee has wanted to realize throughout his career: a melodic rock feast in the classic style of Journey and Toto. The songs were recorded in London, Los Angeles, and Texas in 2022 and mixed & produced by Tom Cory (Sweet). With its crisp hooks, catchy choruses, outstanding solos, and fat production, The Last Man On Earth has all the ingredients for a future genre classic.

The album graces a wealth of the best musicians around, including Dan Reed as duet partner on one song, guitarists Steve Mann (MSG / Lionheart), Tommy Denander (Bobby Kimball), Charles Berthoud on bass, and Edu Cominato (Geoff Tate) as drummer. Fabrizo Sgattoni (guitar), Mika Gronholm (guitar), Micke Nilsson (guitar), Marshall Harrison (guitar), Sony Stevan (keyboards), and Rossano Capriotti (keyboards) were also involved in the recording as guest musicians. The cover artwork comes courtesy of Tristian Greatrex.

The Last Man On Earth tracklisting:

"The Last Man On Earth"

"Neon Heartbeat"

"Let's Go Together"

"You're Not The Only One"

"Here We Go Again"

"In & Out Of Love"

"Midnight Rain"

"Heaven Sent"

"Silhouettes"

"Revolution Road" (featuring Dan Reed)

"Wings Of Destiny"

"The Nakatomi Heist"

"The Big Unknown"

"The Last Man On Earth" lyric video: