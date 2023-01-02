LIONHEART Singer LEE SMALL Releases "The Big Unknown" Single; Official Music Video Streaming

Vocalist Lee Small (Lionheart, ex-Shy) has released a new single, "The Big Unknown". A video for the song can be found below.

Says Lee: "I released a Christmas single on 16th Cecember called 'The Big Unknown'. It is a dark ballad originally released by Sade. It is available digitally from iTunes and Amazon Music for just 99p and now streaming on Spotify. Check out the brand new video below."

Lee Small is expected to release his new studio album in spring 2023 via Metalville Records. Stay tuned for details.