LION’S SHARE Release New Single, Video “Live Forever”

Swedish heavy metal band Lion’s Share has made a new song, 'Live Forever', available on streaming services and digital service providers.

Lion’s Share singer Nils Patrik Johansson commented: "This song is truly about how you can stand up for yourself while still being someone who cares for others. It's something we should all think about in this crazy world."

Lion’s Share guitarist Lars Chriss adds: "Classic Lion’s Share heavy metal, blending bone-crushing riffs, powerful vocals, blistering solos, and an anthemic chorus. The song is crafted with endless love for classic heavy metal. Just the way we like it!"

In late 2018, Lion’s Share released a new five-track EP, plus its complete catalog - remastered with new artwork - on streaming services and digital service providers for the first time. The band have since released several more digital singles, some of which will and some of which won't end up on the forthcoming full-length album.

Both Johansson and Chriss remark that they have always worked very well together, and at this point it feels the most natural to keep Lion’s Share as a duo, with friends helping out wherever needed.

The Lion's Share catalog features appearances by members and ex-members of KISS, Megadeth, King Diamond, Hammerfall, Symphony X, Chimaira, Therion, Yngwie Malmsteen, Candlemass, etc. Mixers include top engineers such as Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Symphony X, Amon Amarth), Niklas Flyckt (one-time Grammy Award winner and four-time nominee), and Ronny Lahti (Roxette, Europe, Glenn Hughes).

Lion's Share has toured with bands like Motörhead, Manowar, Dio, Saxon, Iced Earth, Nevermore, U.D.O., Dee Snider, and has played many of the major rock and metal festivals.

Credits:

Nils Patrik Johansson – vocals

Lars Chriss – guitar

Andy Loos – bass

Nils Fredrik Johansson – drums

Anuviel – keyboard