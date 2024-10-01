LIONVILLE Share "Gone" Single And Lyric Video

Lionville, the acclaimed melodic rock band hailing from Italy, share their new single and lyric video, “Gone”, taken from their new studio album, Supernatural, out on November 15 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The album marks an exciting new chapter in the band’s journey, featuring their new lead vocalist, Swedish singer, producer and songwriter Alexander Strandell (Art Nation).

Stefano Lionetti describes the track as “a classic Lionville song characterized by melody, class and an infectious chorus.”

Watch the lyric video below, and pre-order the album here.

Commenting on the album announcement, Stefano Lionetti said: “Sometimes change is necessary and represents an opportunity for growth and openness to new possibilities. We wish our friend Lars the best that life and music can give, and we thank him for having contributed to making Lionville what it has become in these years. It has been an honor to work with you! The present is called Alexander Strandell, an incredibly talented performer, let's all welcome him together!”

“The new album is a bridge between the past and the future of Lionville and I am thrilled with the final result, a perfect mix of melody and power!” continues Stefano, talking about the new album and the first single. "'Supernatural' is a song very rich in things to say, perfect to introduce our fans to the new course of Lionville with the extraordinary Strandell on vocals. The traditional melodies of Lionville create a devastating combination with the energy and vocal ability of Alex."

Lionville was started in 2010 by Stefano Lionetti, a songwriter, singer and guitarist based in Genova, Italy and his brother Alessandro. Thanks to the incredible songs, they managed to write and record five albums with Lars Säfsund (Work Of Art) as lead vocalist, becoming one of the most appreciated AOR act in the scene.

Lionetti, who is the main songwriter of the project, has been collaborating over the years with Lenny Macaluso to write many Lionville songs. Lenny is a guitarist, songwriter, producer, well known as Tina Turner’s former bandleader/guitarist at the start of her solo career and mastermind of 80s Power Anthems like “The Touch” (Transformers: The Movie), “Thunder in Your Heart” (Rad), “Never Surrender” (Kickboxer), just to name a few.

Supernatural follows the acclaimed So Close To Heaven and shows Lionville's new course with the addition of the singer extraordinaire Alexander Strandell (Art Nation). The album was mixed and mastered by Giulio Dagnino. Melodic rock/AOR fans have always held Lionville in high regard and “Supernatural” will do nothing to dissuade them from this line of thinking.

Lionville once again proves why they are one of the leaders of the melodic rock movement, managing to raise the majesty of their music. “Supernatural” showcases once again the band's winning combination of strong songwriting, stellar musicianship and magnificent lead vocals by Alexander Strandell, that once again proved to be one of the best singer of the entire Melodic scene.

A must hear for all AOR/Melodic Rock fans!

Supernatural tracklisting:

"Heading For A Hurricane"

"Supernatural"

"Gone"

"Breakaway"

"The Right Time"

"Nothing Is Over"

"Unbreakable"

"The Storm"

"Another Life"

"The One"

"Celebrate Our Life"

"Supernatural" video:

Lineup:

Stefano Lionetti - Guitars, Backing vocals, Keyboards

Alexander Strandell - Lead & Backing vocals

Michele Cusato - Guitars

Fabrizio Caria - Piano & Keyboards

Giulio Dagnino - Bass

Martino Malacrida - Drums

(Photo - Alessandro Quadrelli)