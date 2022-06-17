LIPS TURN BLUE Celebrate PAUL MCCARTNEY’s 80th Birthday With “Maybe I’m Amazed” Cover

Lips Turn Blue, the acclaimed Upstate NY band whose debut self-titled album on the MIG Music label has been getting rave reviews since its May 4 release, has released a powerful live music video designed to pay tribute to Sir Paul McCartney’s for his 80th birthday.

The band’s compelling cover of “Maybe I’m Amazed,” featuring bassist Mike Mullane on lead vocals, has been a staple of the band’s set list. This is also the first recording the band has released to the public featuring LTB’s new vocalist/ instrumentalist Iggy Marino, who covers harmonies on “Maybe I’m Amazed.” Also featured is guitarist/ vocalist Don Mancuso; keyboardist Eric Bieber; and drummer Roy Stein, who joined the group during the making of the album. A live video of the Beatles classic, “Hay Bulldog” (which appears on the band’s debut album) is also set for release later in the year.

“We wanted to do something special for Sir Paul’s 80th,” said Eric Bieber.

“The music he made in The Beatles and his extensive solo catalog have inspired millions of musicians, songwriters and performers. This is our way of saying thank you for all the incredible music you have given the world.”