LIPS TURN BLUE Feat. Late TALAS Frontman PHIL NARO Release "Pray For Tomorrow" Music Video

Lips Turn Blue, the Upstate NY band that releases its debut album on MIG Music on May 4, has released its new music video, "Pray For Tomorrow:. Although written and recorded with the band’s late vocalist and co-writer, Phil Naro before the current conflict in the Ukraine, the compelling video was created to reflect that tragedy and others dominating the news today.

Save the single here, and watch the video below.

“’Pray For Tomorrow’ is a song we have had for a while now and was written when conflicts around the world started becoming a main focus in the news; then the pandemic hit, and recently the focus has been on the war in the Ukraine,” says guitarist and Lips Turn Blue founding member, Don Mancuso. “When it came time to do the video, we decided to that situation could be addressed in a powerful way using this song.”

In addition to Mancuso, the band (nicknamed LTB) also includes keyboardist Eric Bieber, bassist Mike Mullane, drummer Roy Stein and newest member, singer/ instrumentalist Iggy Marino. The debut album and subsequent videos were the last projects original singer Phil Naro was able to complete before passing away in May 2021 from cancer.

“This is the second of only two videos we have with Phil Naro. We were working on the song when things in the world started going awry and Phil’s own health concerns allowed a song like this to give him comfort.” adds Eric Bieber, who, in addition to his skill as a classically trained keyboardist and longtime professional performing musician, recently retired as a physician and hospital executive administrator.

The group will grant a limited time usage license to any legitimate organization raising funds for Ukrainian refugees. “If this video can help bring awareness to the plight of the Ukrainian people and raise money for them that is the least we can do as artists,” says bassist Mike Mullane.

“Pray For Tomorrow and this video is very timely for the world right now,” says Bernd Ramien, A&R & Director of Catalog Marketing for MIG (Made-In-Germany-Music GmbH), which signed the band soon after only hearing a few tracks from the debut album. “It speaks of hope and we all need some hope right now in our lives…”

Pre-order the new album here.

The group is currently booking tour dates to coincide with the album’s release.

Based in Hannover, Germany but distributed worldwide, MIG Music has released albums by an extraordinary roster of acts that includes: Joe Jackson, Sheila E, Jack Bruce of Cream, Roger McGuinn, Ron Wood, Muddy Waters, Pee Wee Ellis, Maceo Parker, Weather Report, Nash Albert, Pat Travers Band, Vanilla Fudge, Richard Thompson, George Thorogood, Public Image Ltd, and many others.