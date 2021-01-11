LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT Feat. TONY LEVIN, JOHN PETRUCCI, MIKE PORTNOY And JORDAN RUDESS Reveal LTE3 Album Details

2020 came to a close with Liquid Tension Experiment announcing their return and new album to be released on InsideOutMusic. Today, the legendary supergroup comprised of Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Sons f Apollo), John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), and Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) officially announce that the new album, LTE3, will be released on March 26 via InsideOutMusic, twenty-two years after the bands’ last studio album.

“After over 20 years since the last time we recorded together, the four of us stepped into the studio and it was as if no time had passed at all! All of the magic that made the first two LTE albums so special was still there and we had such a great time making this record. I’m extremely proud of what we created together and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!” - John Petrucci

“The best thing to come out of 2020 was this long-awaited reunion! And it was surely worth the wait as after all these years, the magic chemistry was still there and stronger than ever!” - Mike Portnoy

The pre-order will start on January 22 and the album will be available as:

• Limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (incl. a poster and 4 artcards, Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio)

• Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

• Limited 2CD Digipak

• Gatefold black 2LP+CD

• Digital album (2CD)

Tracklisting:

"Hypersonic"

"Beating The Odds"

"Liquid Evolution"

"The Passage Of Time"

"Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey"

"Rhapsody In Blue"

"Shades Of Hope"

"Key To The Imagination"

Bonus Disc: Includes almost an hour of improvised jams.

In 1997, Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, and Tony Levin, joined forces to create Liquid Tension Experiment. The foursome would release their iconic, self-titled debut album in 1998 and the dazzling follow-up, LTE2 in 1999, creating a dynamic, frantic, and inventive sound all their own. The incredible creativity between the collective would prompt Petrucci and Portnoy to invite Rudess to join Dream Theater, effectively marking the end of this side project. However, since that time, there have been few reunions more in demand. Now, with the world in lockdown and calendars unexpectedly aligned, the inconceivable has finally happened… a new Liquid Tension Experiment album.

(Photo - Tony Levin)