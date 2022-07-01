Listen To New STRATOVARIUS Song "World On Fire”

With "World On Fire”, Stratovarius enter stage two on the way to the release of their new album Survive. The album arrives September 23rd on earMUSIC.

The band dives deeper into current world issues, finding more drastic words and imagery with a forthcoming music video set in an apocalyptic environment that fully supports Stratovarius' larger-than-life sound. A blistering comeback from one of the genre's most seminal bands, Survive is full of dynamics and drama, feeding on a wide range of emotions along the way. But the core message that this triumphant endeavour conveys is one of struggle, defiance, hope, and victory.





"'World on Fire' is a powerful song with an important message," says Timo Kotipelto. "Our planet is suffering. And it is because of us. We are destroying our own home planet. Climate change is happening, and we need to do everything in our power to slow it down. We need to think about our kids and future generations."

Listen to "World on Fire" here.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"

"Demand"

"Broken"

"Firefly"

"We Are Not Alone"

"Frozen in Time"

"World on Fire"

"Glory Days"

"Breakaway"

"Before the Fall"

"Voice of Thunder"

"Survive" graphic video:

Stratovarius - the Scandinavian flagship of symphonic metal and one of the most famous bands of their genre - managed to establish themselves as one of the top names in the metal scene and have since influenced bands all over the world.

The Finnish band gained international success with albums like Fourth Dimension (1995), Episode (1996), and their epic project Elements, Pt. 1 (a peak in their progressive and symphonic style of power metal) and Elements, Pt.2, to name just a few of the band's milestones. In 2009, Polaris marked a fresh start for the band as guitarist and band leader Timo Tolkki left the band. Instead of being a difficult re-start, Polaris showed Stratovarius in top form and perfectly able to captivate. The album became a hell of a comeback and charted higher than previous releases around the globe. Since then, Stratovarius continue to walk the path of success, inspiring fans and other bands, young and old.