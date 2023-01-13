Listen To OBITUARY's New Album, Dying Of Everything

Florida death metal icons, Obituary, return with their new album, Dying Of Everything, out today on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records. A full album audio stream can be found below.

Dying Of Everything destroys in the time-honored tradition of early Obituary classics Slowly We Rot and Cause Of Death, while maintaining the killer studio sound that the band has been perfecting in their own studio since 2007’s monstrous Xecutioner’s Return.

Tracklisting:

"Barely Alive"

"The Wrong Time"

"Without A Conscience"

"War"

"Dying Of Everything"

"My Will To Live"

"By The Dawn"

"Weaponize The Hate"

"Torn Apart"

"Be Warned"

Like just about every album in Obituary's vast catalog, Dying Of Everything is instantly memorable; it’s a skill that Obituary have only improved upon over the years.

It’s unusual for a band that’s been around since the ’80s to be doing some of their best work in the 2020s, but that’s exactly what Obituary have accomplished through their do-it-yourself attitude and relentless touring on a worldwide level.

“I think it comes down to passion,” vocalist John Tardy offers. “I say this all the time, but if something’s not fun, I’m not gonna do it. And we’re having more fun than ever.”

(Photo - Tim Hubbard)