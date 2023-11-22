Listen To The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony On SiriusXM Tomorrow And Friday

SiriusXM’s broadcast of this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premieres Thanksgiving Day on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310). Hear once-in-a-lifetime performances as this year’s Inductees were celebrated November 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Broadcast Schedule

November 23 at 12pm ET

November 24 at 5pm ET

What You’ll Hear

This year’s inductees included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray were honored for Musical Influence; Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin were honored for Musical Excellence; and Don Cornelius received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Plus, enjoy special appearances and performances by Carrie Underwood, LL COOL J, Dave Matthews, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Levine, Common, Miguel, Sia, H.E.R., New Edition, St. Vincent, and more.

Earlier this year on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 Inductees in the Performer Category, including two SiriusXM partners: Willie Nelson and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine.

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction. Four of seven Inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Willie Nelson. This was the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott.