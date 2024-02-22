LITA FORD And OZZY OSBOURNE Got Drunk And Accidentally Wrote A Classic, But What Else Happened That Night?; Lita Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The True Story (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, legendary female rock star Lita Ford was visiting with her famous manager, Sharon Osborne, who happened to be married to arguably the most famous male heavy metal singer in the world Ozzy. These two rockstars started playing pool and before they knew it they were alone as Ozzy's wife left. So what happened that night? Well, the one thing we know for sure is that they wrote and recorded a song that would blow up MTV and set radio on fire, 'Close My Eyes Forever'. In one crazy sleepless night, these two metal icons created a top ten hit that still moves the needle. It’s a song they say came out of a bottle. They were both drunk when they wrote it and admit it was an accident but what else happened that night and how did it translate in the lyrics of this 80s smash and what does it have to do with a life-size stuffed plush gorillas? Find out next on Professor Of Rock in our exclusive interview with Lita Ford. As well as the story of her smash hit 'Kiss Me Deadly', 'Close My Eyes Forever' became Ozzy's biggest hit ever and Lita’s album cover became a favorite of every boy who came of age at that time!"